Systematic Financial Management LP Buys New Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $121,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.19.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $116.61.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In other news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $63,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $20,648,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,160,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,827,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,927,900 shares of company stock valued at $140,523,795. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Systematic Financial Management LP Buys New Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/systematic-financial-management-lp-buys-new-stake-in-eli-lilly-and-co-lly.html.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.