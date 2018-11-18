Systematic Financial Management LP Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Luminex Co. (LMNX)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.12% of Luminex worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 7,572.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 1,278.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $27.01 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.34.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Luminex had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMNX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Luminex from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “$33.58” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

