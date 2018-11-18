Systematic Financial Management LP Has $1.86 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (AER)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AerCap by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its holdings in AerCap by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 74,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in AerCap by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in AerCap by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AER opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.95. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $58.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stephens downgraded AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

