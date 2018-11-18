Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stake in Ciena Co. (CIEN)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,354 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,734,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after acquiring an additional 988,292 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,290,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after acquiring an additional 636,313 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,109,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 625,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,287,000.

CIEN stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $818.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Ciena from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ciena from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.74.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $48,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $62,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,252. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

