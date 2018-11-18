Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 34,200 Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NE)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Noble were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Noble during the third quarter worth $115,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Noble during the second quarter worth $229,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Noble during the second quarter worth $284,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Noble during the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Noble during the second quarter worth $330,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NE opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.45. Noble Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $7.44.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.19 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 79.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Simmons raised shares of Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

