T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm currently has $106.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of T. Rowe Price have outperformed the industry, year to date. Further, the company possesses a decent earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The third-quarter 2018 results were driven by growth in revenues and AUM. However, higher expenses were an undermining factor. The company’s planned strategic initiatives, including investment in technology and advisory services, strengthening distribution platform, introduction of products, will likely stoke long-term growth. Further, it remains debt free with sufficient liquidity and is focused on raising shareholders’ confidence through steady capital-deployment activities. Though rising costs and the regulatory pressure across the investment management industry remain key concerns, robust organic growth and diverse business model keep the company well poised for growth.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $161.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,527. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 53,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

