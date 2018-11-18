Tapestry Inc (TPR) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,939 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,776 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,610,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,497,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,736,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.63 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $104,847.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $2,505,941.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,602 shares of company stock worth $2,633,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

