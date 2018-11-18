TaTaTu (TTU) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

TaTaTu (CURRENCY:TTU) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. TaTaTu has a total market cap of $11.82 million and $43,727.00 worth of TaTaTu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaTaTu token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00002195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, ABCC and Liqui. During the last week, TaTaTu has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00141701 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00223682 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $574.17 or 0.10315224 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009750 BTC.

TaTaTu Token Profile

TaTaTu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,727,971 tokens. TaTaTu’s official Twitter account is @TaTaTu_Official. The official message board for TaTaTu is medium.com/tatatu. TaTaTu’s official website is tatatutoken.io.

Buying and Selling TaTaTu

TaTaTu can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ABCC, Liqui and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaTaTu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaTaTu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaTaTu using one of the exchanges listed above.

