Taubman Centers (TCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.36

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.36 and last traded at $51.33, with a volume of 19926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCO. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $159.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Litt purchased 1,000 shares of Taubman Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,430.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 7.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 6.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/taubman-centers-tco-hits-new-12-month-low-at-50-36.html.

About Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.