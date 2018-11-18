TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,172,294 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $53,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2,361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 18,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TCF Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on TCF Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

NYSE TCF opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.63 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $1,285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

