TCG BDC (CGBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $15.25 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCG BDC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

CGBD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 149,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $967.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.05. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 85.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the first quarter worth $6,292,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 148.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 36,375 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 187.1% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 416,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 271,723 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 77.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

