TD Securities Trims Chorus Aviation (CHR) Target Price to C$9.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Chorus Aviation’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

In other Chorus Aviation news, insider Scott Tapson sold 21,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$163,270.80.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 700 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 15 destinations in the United States.

