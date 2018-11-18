TE Connectivity (TEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results wherein earnings topped the estimates whereas revenues lagged. The company is currently suffering from end market fluctuations due to which the company has provided weaker guidance for the current quarter. Also, sluggish auto production in Europe and China remains a concern for the company’s transportation solutions segment. Nevertheless, the company’s strong progress on its strategic priorities is expected to benefit its business in the long run. Further, its well-performing industrial and communications solutions portfolio is a major positive. However, intensifying competition in the electronic components market poses a severe pricing pressure and risk to its market share. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $103.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

TEL opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $73.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

