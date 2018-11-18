Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 8,005.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 231,117 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $4,366,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Eaton by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 103,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $2,082,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,645. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.12.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-cuts-stake-in-eaton-co-plc-etn.html.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.