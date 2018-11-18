Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,581,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,129,000 after buying an additional 1,179,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,944,000 after purchasing an additional 185,039 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,665.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,852,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,391,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,254,000 after purchasing an additional 330,404 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,118,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.36.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,252 shares in the company, valued at $12,895,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $497,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $3,126,050. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $115.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

