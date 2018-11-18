Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Position Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $101,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,351.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 59,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $1,121,000.

TDOC stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $634,998.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,044.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 1,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $73,496.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at $73,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,929 shares of company stock worth $15,224,945. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. MED raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.95.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

