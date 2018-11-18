TELE2 AB/ADR (TLTZY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS TLTZY traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.18. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $730.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.28 million. TELE2 AB/ADR had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Equities analysts expect that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About TELE2 AB/ADR

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELE2 AB/ADR (TLTZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.