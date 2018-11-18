Telecom Argentina (TEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Telecom Argentina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $40.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth about $37,114,000. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 109.7% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 762,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 398,963 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth about $4,037,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 290.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 203,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 314.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 147,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

Recommended Story: Diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.