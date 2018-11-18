TELUS’s (TU) Sell Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “TELUS faces stiff market competition, resulting in reduced subscriber addition. Its operating margins remain strained as cable TV operators move from phone services based on ‘circuit-switched’ technology to less costly Voice-over-Internet Protocol. High capital investments for network upgrades further reduce the profitability of the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings has moved down from $2.25 per share to $2.15 per share year to date, representing bearish investor sentiment for the stock. The efforts to offset substantial capital expenditure for upgrading the network infrastructure by raising fees have reduced demand, as customers tend to switch to lower-priced carriers. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, TELUS continues to benefit from increased penetration of smartphones, increasing wireless data services and growing wireline fiber optic networks.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TU. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of TELUS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 432,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. TELUS has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4158 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in TELUS during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 100.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 95.7% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 53.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

