Templeton Emerging Markets (EMF) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 90,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily.

Templeton Emerging Markets Profile

There is no company description available for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Inc.

