Tern (TERN) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Tern PLC (LON:TERN) were up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.10 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.10 ($0.21). Approximately 472,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.21).
Tern (LON:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.
Tern Company Profile (LON:TERN)
Tern Plc invests in the private software companies. It primarily acquires or invests in companies operating in the Internet of Things and cloud spaces. The company was formerly known as Silvermere Energy plc and changed its name to Tern Plc in August 2013. Tern Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
