TESARO (TSRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,647,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the previous session’s volume of 1,664,601 shares.The stock last traded at $34.96 and had previously closed at $26.59.

TSRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of TESARO from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of TESARO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TESARO from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TESARO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.62) by $0.13. TESARO had a negative net margin of 295.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,209.72%. The business had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. TESARO’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TESARO Inc will post -10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TESARO by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,194,000 after buying an additional 64,579 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in TESARO by 77.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,139,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,483,000 after buying an additional 1,375,361 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG raised its stake in TESARO by 20.8% during the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,931,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,370,000 after buying an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TESARO by 27.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after buying an additional 298,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in TESARO by 53.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 354,177 shares during the last quarter.

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

