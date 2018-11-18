Tether One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Tether has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $3.00 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00017632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Kryptono, Bibox and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00142673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00224098 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.49 or 0.10293902 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00009908 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 2,580,109,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,756,421,736 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Bibox, Binance, ABCC, MBAex, Iquant, Instant Bitex, CoinBene, Kryptono, C2CX, UEX, Bitfinex, DragonEX, B2BX, OOOBTC, BtcTurk, ZB.COM, LBank, Huobi, Exmo, EXX, DigiFinex, Bittrex, Kraken, BitForex, OKEx, Kucoin, Poloniex, Upbit, TOPBTC, IDAX, TDAX, CoinTiger, CoinEx, BitMart, Liqui, Coinut, Trade By Trade, QBTC, Cobinhood, IDCM, BigONE, BTC-Alpha, ChaoEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

