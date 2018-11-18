Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $103.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBI. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Shares of TCBI opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Keith Cargill acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,142,579.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $495,079.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,602 shares in the company, valued at $800,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 127,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 471,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 185,407 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

