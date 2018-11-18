Texas Instruments (TXN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Texas Instruments earned a coverage optimism score of 1.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Texas Instruments’ ranking:

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,532,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,994,910. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.97. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

In other news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

