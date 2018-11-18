TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $170,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $170,000.00, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.20% and a negative net margin of 99,001.33%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 target price on TG Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 977,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,933. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.77.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.