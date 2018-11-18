The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 243,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,324,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,448,000 after acquiring an additional 205,120 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 21.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 147.7% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $56.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $47.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,107.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,675,917. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

