Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

THR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 244,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:THR opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $717.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.