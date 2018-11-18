TheStreet Lowers Green Brick Partners (GRBK) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Green Brick Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.63. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blake purchased 15,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,922.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

