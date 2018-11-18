TheStreet Lowers MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.09%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, insider Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 104,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $85,815. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 68,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 55.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

