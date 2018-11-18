Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232,388 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPRE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 35.4% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $10,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,010,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. D. Campbell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPRE. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on Third Point Reinsurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Third Point Reinsurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE TPRE opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.15. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.40 million during the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/third-point-reinsurance-ltd-tpre-shares-sold-by-chicago-equity-partners-llc.html.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.