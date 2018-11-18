Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,255 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,070 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 357.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens set a $69.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.26.

LUV opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

