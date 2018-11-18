Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Holdings Reduced by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040,990 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters makes up about 1.9% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.81% of Thomson Reuters worth $208,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,803,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,135,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,517,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,070,000 after buying an additional 604,871 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,937,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after buying an additional 832,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,845,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,758,000 after buying an additional 821,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,588,000 after buying an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE TRI opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

