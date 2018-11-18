Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Thor Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,889,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.48 and a 52-week high of $161.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $408,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/thor-industries-inc-tho-shares-sold-by-o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc.html.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.