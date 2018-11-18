News articles about ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ThyssenKrupp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYEKF traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/thyssenkrupp-tyekf-earns-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-17.html.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.