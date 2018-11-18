Tiger Global Management Llc Purchases 965,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 965,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,106,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 72,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,060,103.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 102,193 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,412.78.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 815,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $23,846,900.00.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $497.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,247,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,455,000 after buying an additional 3,164,974 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,557,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,968,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,536,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,434,000 after purchasing an additional 737,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer set a $43.00 price target on Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

