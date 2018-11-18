Tile Shop (TTS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tile Shop from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tile Shop from $7.40 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tile Shop from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.53 million, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Tile Shop has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.50.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tile Shop will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $558,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 202,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,370 over the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tile Shop by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 515,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tile Shop by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 190,244 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its position in Tile Shop by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 896,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 575,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tile Shop by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 157,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tile Shop by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

