Timicoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,458.00 (TMC)

Timicoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Timicoin has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. Timicoin has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $2,458.00 worth of Timicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Timicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00142036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00222539 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.70 or 0.10305483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Timicoin Coin Profile

Timicoin launched on September 12th, 2013. Timicoin’s total supply is 309,664,635 coins and its circulating supply is 307,892,909 coins. Timicoin’s official Twitter account is @timihealth. The Reddit community for Timicoin is /r/TimiHealth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Timicoin is timicoin.io.

Timicoin Coin Trading

Timicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Timicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Timicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Timicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

