Timothy E. Flemming Sells 43,600 Shares of Denny’s Corp (DENN) Stock

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 43,600 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $751,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,276.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.14. Denny’s Corp has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.28 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Denny’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,395,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,699,000 after purchasing an additional 275,159 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 238,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,883,000 after buying an additional 201,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 196,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens raised Denny’s from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Denny’s from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

