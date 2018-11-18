TITAN Cem Co S/ADR (TITCY) versus Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Head-To-Head Survey

TITAN Cem Co S/ADR (OTCMKTS:TITCY) and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TITAN Cem Co S/ADR and Sherwin-Williams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TITAN Cem Co S/ADR 3.68% 3.95% 2.04% Sherwin-Williams 10.92% 45.22% 8.49%

Risk & Volatility

TITAN Cem Co S/ADR has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sherwin-Williams has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TITAN Cem Co S/ADR and Sherwin-Williams’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TITAN Cem Co S/ADR $1.70 billion 1.10 $48.24 million N/A N/A Sherwin-Williams $14.98 billion 2.65 $1.77 billion $14.27 29.71

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than TITAN Cem Co S/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TITAN Cem Co S/ADR and Sherwin-Williams, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TITAN Cem Co S/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Sherwin-Williams 0 8 13 1 2.68

Sherwin-Williams has a consensus target price of $468.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.39%. Given Sherwin-Williams’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sherwin-Williams is more favorable than TITAN Cem Co S/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TITAN Cem Co S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sherwin-Williams pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend for 39 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats TITAN Cem Co S/ADR on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TITAN Cem Co S/ADR

Titan Cement Company S.A. engages in the production, trade, and distribution of construction materials primarily in Greece, the Balkans, Egypt, Turkey, the United States, and Brazil. The company offers cement and cementitious materials, ready-mix concrete, cement blocks, dry mortars, and fly ash, as well as aggregates, such as sand, gravel, crushed stone, and recycled concrete for use in construction applications. It is also involved in the shipping, trading, and port activities; production and trade of electricity; import and distribution of cement; ownership/development of real estate properties; and provision of financial, real estate brokerage, insurance, and transportation services. In addition, the company engages in processing alternative fuels; renting and leasing machines, equipment, and material goods; and the provision of engineering design services for solid and liquid waste facilities. Titan Cement Company S.A. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products through dealers, home centers, distributors, hardware stores, and other retailers. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 4,620 company-operated specialty paint stores. The Consumer Brands Group segment provides architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finish products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives. The Performance Coatings Group segment offers industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil and packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants; and specialty coatings through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. This segment operated 290 company-operated branches. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

