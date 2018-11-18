TNR Gold (TNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.04

Shares of TNR Gold Corp (CVE:TNR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

TNR Gold Company Profile (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project that consists of 108 claims covering an area of 6,993 hectares located in southwestern Alaska.

