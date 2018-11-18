Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 278,764 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,764 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.5% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $53,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in Intel by 6,551.7% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 7,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $16,901,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Intel by 78.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 102,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,747 shares of company stock worth $398,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

