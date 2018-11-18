Toll Brothers (TOL) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toll Brothers earned a media sentiment score of -1.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the construction company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Toll Brothers’ analysis:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Evercore ISI upgraded Toll Brothers to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

In other news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $639,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

