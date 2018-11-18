Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $112.97 Million Stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,008,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055,715 shares during the period. BP Midstream Partners accounts for 0.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.06% of BP Midstream Partners worth $112,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,689,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 84.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 65,866 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 172.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 124,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $1,976,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

BPMP opened at $16.33 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 77.76.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 102.40%. The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 557.14%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

