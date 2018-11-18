Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $401.24 Million Stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,766,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,507 shares during the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners makes up approximately 2.3% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 8.39% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $401,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 76.4% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 215.59% and a net margin of 80.40%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

