Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Position in PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,776,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,278,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 3.92% of PBF Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after buying an additional 219,479 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. PBF Logistics LP has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $940.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.98.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.17%.

PBFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

