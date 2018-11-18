Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the quarter. NiSource makes up 3.3% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 114.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 286.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $27.00 price target on NiSource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

NYSE NI opened at $25.69 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/tortoise-index-solutions-llc-boosts-holdings-in-nisource-inc-ni.html.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.