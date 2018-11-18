Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 49,176 Shares of Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) by 161.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the quarter. Tallgrass Energy GP accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy GP were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy GP stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy GP LP has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

Tallgrass Energy GP Profile

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

