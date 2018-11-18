Total System Services (TSS) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $113.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Total System Services from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Total System Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE:TSS opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. Total System Services has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Total System Services will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,267,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,148,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Total System Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,533,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

