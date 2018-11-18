Traders Buy Shares of Paypal (PYPL) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) on weakness during trading on Friday. $153.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $126.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.31 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Paypal had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Paypal traded down ($1.68) for the day and closed at $85.06

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Paypal to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.76.

Get Paypal alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $86,673.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $2,193,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,026 shares in the company, valued at $27,003,793.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,755 shares of company stock worth $32,034,580. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 4.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,780,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,095,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,378,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,445,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,513 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,706,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,467,471,000 after acquiring an additional 257,594 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter worth about $1,266,514,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,475,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $920,150,000 after acquiring an additional 164,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Traders Buy Shares of Paypal (PYPL) on Weakness” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/traders-buy-shares-of-paypal-pypl-on-weakness.html.

About Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.